Langford to host first annual Canada Day celebration

Move over Victoria, the City of Langford is unveiling its own plans to host a family-friendly Canada Day event this year.

The celebration will last from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 1 at Starlight Stadium.

The event will kick off with a pancake breakfast by donation, followed by live music, backyard games, face painting, and more. The city says there will also be a hot wing eating contest and a pie-baking contest.

First responders will also be pitching in, with West Shore RCMP hosting police dog demonstrations, and Langford Fire Rescue setting up a firefighter obstacle course.

During the evening, the city will play a family-friendly movie on an inflatable outdoor screen on the turf of the stadium.

"Langford residents have been requesting a family orientated Canada Day event for a long time now, and I’m glad the city could deliver on that request," said Langford Mayor Stew Young in a statement Thursday.

"It will be an exciting long weekend in Langford with many free and affordable events for Langford residents of all ages," he said.

The city says that a concession and beer garden area will also be open all day.

Langford's first Canada Day celebration coincides with the city's 30th anniversary.

The municipality notes that it will be working with local First Nations to plan the event and to develop a special presentation.

"It is important for the community to have something fun to look forward to," said Young.

"It has been a very challenging time over the last couple of years, and now more than ever we need to connect with friends and neighbours and get back to normal," he said.