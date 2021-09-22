Langford to host Rugby World Cup qualifying match between Canada and Chile

Canada's Men's Rugby Team will be coming home to Langford, B.C., in just a few weeks to take on Chile's national team in a qualifying match for the Rugby World Cup 2023.

Canada's Men's 15s Team will be facing off against Chile on Oct. 2 at Starlight Stadium.

The match will determine who will move on to the third qualifying round in July 2022.

Rugby World Cup 2023 is being hosted in France. The Rugby World Cup occurs just once every four years, with 20 countries competing in the event.

"We’re looking forward to be back playing in our home stadium," said Kingsley Jones, director of Men’s Performance Rugby and National 15s Head Coach.

"It is important that we give ourselves a home field advantage when hosting these qualifiers and we are excited about this opportunity to take the pitch in front of our fans," he said.

The Rugby World Cup is the third largest sporting event in the world, according to the City of Langford, and Canada has qualified for the event every time the tournament has taken place since it began in 1987.

"Langford is excited to welcome the Canada’s Men’s Rugby Team home to Langford and to Starlight Stadium," said Langford Mayor Stew Young in a release Wednesday.

"It has been a challenging time for all sports organizations, so we are thrilled to be getting back to some form of normality while operating safely with provincial health and safety requirements," he said. "The city extends a warm Langford welcome to Team Chile who will be staying in Langford hotels supporting our local tourism economy."