Langford to spend $8M on stadium expansion, movement of BC Hydro tower

Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C., is soon going to double in size, after city council approved more than $8 million to expand it.

The stadium is home to the Pacific FC soccer team, as well as Canada's national rugby teams. Once the upgrades are complete, seating capacity is expected to jump from 5,000 to 10,000.

But there's an expensive step baked into the project.

The city is spending $4 million to move a BC Hydro tower that's been in the area since 1974.

Starlight Stadium and nearby buildings were constructed in the decades after, and now the hydro pole is being moved across the street.

"We are going to relocate the pole," said BC Hydro spokesperson Ted Olynk. "That's a transmission line, it's a 138 transmission line, and it feeds the whole Western Communities."

MANY EXCITED

Some community members and Pacific FC say they are thrilled with the announcement.

"Our goal is to fill the stadium every game," said Alexa Costa, director of partnerships and business operations with Pacific FC.

"Having the ability to expand that just gives us the opportunity to reach more people," she said.

Rugby Canada says more professional and international games will be able to come to Langford once the expansion is complete, hopefully motivating more local kids to pick up a ball.

"[There will be] definitely more events, more age-based events, more things that can inspire our community – inspire our youth to be active," said Gareth Rees with Rugby Canada.

Langford's business community is also excited – not only because more sports fans will be coming to the region, but also because the stadium will be able to host bigger concerts.

"The more attention that's paid to the West Shore and Langford, it draws more investment, it draws more people to come out here," said Julie Lawlor, executive director of the West Shore Chamber of Commerce.

The BC Hydro tower is slated to move next year, with the new stadium stands installed shortly after.