Langford warns of traffic changes as new Chidlow Connector opens

The City of Langford is alerting motorists to a new traffic change affecting those who travel Luxton Road to Sooke Road.

The new Chidlow Connector roadway officially opened at 9 a.m. Monday, adding a new way to access Luxton Road and the Trans-Canada Highway.

The new connector features a signalized intersection on Sooke Road, two driving lanes, a middle turning lane and a sidewalk on the south side. A pedestrian crosswalk is planned for the near future.

The road gives access to the Slegg Building Materials store and a soon-to-be-built business park.

“This is part of our master transportation plan with the Ministry of Transportation, where some of our roads butt up against their highways,” said Michelle Mahovlich, director of engineering and public works for the City of Langford.

“We worked with them to realign this intersection and make it more right-angle with a signal light,” she said.

The new connector is expected to reduce the chances of an accident as traffic increases in the area.

Drivers are asked to use caution while traffic adjusts to the new driving patterns.

The city says digital mapping systems such as Google Maps may take several months to update.