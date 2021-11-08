Langley, B.C., teenager raps tribute for First World War soldier

​​In a matter of just three hours, lyrics flowed out of Charlie Farquharson’s fingertips as he wrote a rap song honouring a First World War soldier.

“Writing lyrics, I tried to put a lot of delicacy into it; made sure that not only were they correct, but they were words that would touch people's hearts,” the 16-year-old explained.

Words such as, “It’s tragic, when crossroads means lost souls turn into ashes; and potholes for long roads mean trenches active; and long roads of shot holes are wreaking havoc. And all we’ve got to show is gravestones in basic fashion.”

The tribute was part of the Brookswood Secondary student’s Grade 10 social studies assignment, in which he had to look into the life of Cpl. John Henry Anderson.

Farquharson said he wanted to bridge the gap between the past and the present by engaging his peers the best way he knows how.

“What better than a rap song? Which is something that a lot of youth are interested in,” he said.

His social studies teacher said no student has put this kind of creative spin on the project before.

“I was blown away. It was just an amazing piece of work,” said Ken Boulter. “It's not invalidating the history of it. In fact, if anything, it's giving them that level of engagement again, to show relevancy.”

The project was completed last spring but it made quite the impression and now the two-minute rap will be part of the school’s virtual Remembrance Day ceremony.

Farquharson hopes it will resonate with his peers.

“It’s easy to just look over your shoulder and go, ‘That’s in the past; it is what it is.’ But it’s people – people who lived, people that sacrificed their lives, for our lives.”