We're expecting to learn more from investigators Friday following a large police presence in Langley overnight.

Mounties surrounded a home on 232nd Street Thursday night. Witnesses said they'd seen at least 10 police vehicles, and noticed officers searching the home and surrounding area.

A high-end SUV was towed from the scene.

CTV News has reached out to the RCMP detachments in Langley and Surrey, but officials have yet to provide any details on what appears to be an ongoing investigation.

This article is developing and will be updated if more information becomes available.