Langley homicide victim not involved in Lower Mainland gang conflict: IHIT

Homicide investigators have identified the man found dead in a wooded area of Langley, B.C., on Tuesday as a 29-year-old who was known to law enforcement.

But the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the victim does not have any apparent connections to the Lower Mainland's ongoing gang conflict.

Authorities have been tight-lipped about the case so far. IHIT would not release the victim's name on Wednesday, or provide any details about the cause of death.

Det. Corp. Sukhi Dhesi did confirm the deceased was a Langley resident, and reiterated authorities' early assessment that his killing does not appear to have been random.

The incident was the latest in a string of homicides that remain under investigation in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, but Dhesi issued a statement assuring that IHIT is "well-resourced for all recent investigation."

"We have the support of our specialized policing partners, Lower Mainland Integrated (Teams), and our dedicated homicide investigators," she said.

The body was discovered shortly after noon Tuesday in the 7400 block of 208 Street. The wooded area remained cordoned off with police tape throughout the day on Wednesday.

Authorities asked anyone with information on the homicide to contact IHIT by phone at 1-877-551-4448, or email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ben Nesbit