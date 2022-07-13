Langley mall evacuated after bear spray deployed

A Metro Vancouver mall was evacuated Wednesday afternoon when bear spray was deployed during a fight among "youths," police say.

In a statement, the RCMP said officers were called to Willowbrook Mall in Langley around 2 p.m., and that the building was evacuated because “numerous patrons were feeling the effects of the bear spray.”

While the investigation is ongoing, police say two young people were bear-sprayed by a third after an argument outside of the Foot Locker.

"The female youth suspect fled the scene after spraying the victims," according to the media release.

"The parties involved are known to each other and police believe this to be a targeted incident."

The victims were treated by paramedics on scene and are now recovering.

The mall has reopened and police are asking anyone with information or who witnessed the incident to call them at (604) 532-3200.