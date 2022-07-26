Langley shooting suspect described as 'strange' in days leading up to rampage

The lone suspected gunman in a Langley, B.C. shooting spree is described as someone who was reclusive and began acting oddly just days before the deadly rampage.

Jordan Daniel Goggin, 28, is accused of shooting four people, killing two of them at four different nearby locations over several hours early Monday morning. He was later gunned down by police. The spree triggered a province-wide alert.

Goggin lived in a coach home in Surrey’s East Clayton North neighbourhood, about a 15-minute drive from some of the shooting locations.

Charity Ciszek lives in the main home on the same property as Goggin. She said she moved there earlier this year and had few interactions with him.

“He kept to himself quite a bit. But then it was about 10 days ago, I started to notice some very strange behaviour,” Ciszek said.

“One night, I was trying to fall asleep and I started hearing crashing and banging outside. So I go to peek out my window and he's, like, standing there and he's just like this, like kind of high or whatever,” she said, imitating wobbly movements to demonstrate his demeanour that night. "Going around, messed up looking, like, you know, and saying, 'I'm so effed up, I'm so effed up, this is effed up.'"

On Tuesday, IHIT released two images of Goggin that were captured on CCTV, showing that he had changed outfits in the middle of the shooting spree.

He was wearing a black t-shirt and board shorts before changing into brown overalls and a camouflage T-shirt.

He was also driving a white four-door Mazda sedan.

Police are releasing the photos in hopes in getting in contact with members of the public who may have had contact with him or know of his activities.

“We’re trying to build a timeline of his movements and the people he spoke with or connected with that evening around the shooting. This will assist us with the victimology which will help us determine the motive,” Sgt. Davie Lee, spokesperson with IHIT, told CTV News.

“What we have been able to determine so far is a lot of the victims are homeless. They're transient, but were they specifically being targeted? That still remains to be determined. But having other people come forward and tell us what he said to them, what discussions he had will lead us to believe or at least better understand what the motive was,” Lee said.

Ciszek saw him as she was leaving the home Sunday afternoon, just a few hours before the carnage.

“Once I got that alert in the morning, I literally thought to myself, ‘Oh my god, is that my neighbour?’ And it was so bizarre that I just intuitively knew and sure enough, next thing you know, the SWAT showed up,” she said.

On Tuesday, police officers remained outside of Goggin’s coach home.

Police have not indicated what the possible motive could be or what kind of firearm or firearms were used.

“From what I could see, definitely somebody hurting. Somebody definitely deep into their sickness. Somebody that was really intoxicated by just their own pain,” Ciszek said.

A vigil is planned for the victims at the Cascades Casino fountain, at the corner of Fraser Highway and Glover Road, on Tuesday evening.