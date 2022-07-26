Langley shooting: Woman describes encounter with suspected gunman

A Langley, B.C., woman says she’s amazed to be still alive after a close encounter with the man who she believes was responsible for Monday's shooting spree.

Denise Redman says an armed man approached her just before midnight on Sunday.

“Somebody shot at me. This guy ran up, he wanted my dope, my side off of my tinfoil,” said Redman.

Redman said the man was a complete stranger.

“I never seen the guy before. Yeah, he has like black hair and he just pulled a handgun on me wanting my dope and he shot me, like shot at me right in my face and the bullet just dropped,” Redman told CTV News.

The woman was holding a shell casing between her fingers as she relived the horrifying moment.

Redman said it looked like he was armed with a handgun, but police have yet to confirm what kind of weapon was used in the shootings that left two people dead.

“The police will be doing a full-scale investigation to determine was there a single weapon, were there multiple weapons? What exactly did the shooter have access to and have in their possession,” said Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth in a news conference late Monday afternoon.

Investigators have also yet to reveal if the weapon was legally obtained.

“I expect in due course, that information will come out, but right now the focus of the police is on the investigation and getting as much information as they can to understand exactly what took place,” said Farnworth.

RCMP have identified the gunman as Jordan Daniel Goggin from Surrey.

Investigators say the 28-year-old went on a shooting rampage, spanning at least five locations, before he was fatally shot by police.

Police say Goggin was known to authorities, but his interactions with them were not criminal in nature.

The violence started around midnight when a woman was shot near Cascade Casino.

Then at 3 A.M. a man was found dead at a housing complex near the Home Depot.

At 5 A.M., another man was killed at the bus loop.

Then, 45 minutes later a man was shot in the leg near Willowbrook Mall.

An emergency alert was then sent out to people in the region, telling people to take shelter.

Mounties admit the shooting may have begun before midnight.

“We are still determining that. There is a lot of information to process,” said Sgt. David Lee of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Redman was shaken by her encounter, but uninjured.

“I'm amazed actually, I can't believe it. Like I hope to God that my other friends didn't die,” said Redman.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s St. John Alexander