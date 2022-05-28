Langlois Court Park Trails closing for asphalt paving

The multi-use trail for Langlois Court Park will be closed for five days starting Monday as crews apply a final topping of asphalt.

According to a City of Windsor news release, the trail will be closed from South Pacific Avenue to South Dale Drive.

The work will also close the entire trail within Southdale Park, but the city says the park will stay open.

Work will take place between Monday, May 30 and Friday, June 3.