Language in Calgary's vaccine passport bylaw altered

Calgary councillors have voted in favour of proposed changes to the city's vaccine passport bylaw.

The City of Calgary's vaccine passport bylaw was passed last fall, making it mandatory for all eligible local businesses to opt into Alberta's Restrictions Exemption Program (REP).

City administration recently proposed the bylaw be amended to make it more broadly align with the province's vaccine program.

On Tuesday, councillors voted unanimously in favour of doing so.

The changes they agreed to include altering the language in the bylaw so the definitions of eligibility, identification and proof of vaccination match what the province has in its REP.

It means should the provincial government makes changes to those definitions in the REP, they will automatically be reflected in Calgary's bylaw, eliminating the need for future bylaw amendments.