Lanny McDonald out of hospital after cardiac event

Lanny McDonald is out of hospital two weeks after suffering a cardiac event.

On his Instagram page Sunday, the 70-year-old Flames legend wrote he's ending his two week visit with “new and improved pipes, some fancy hardware and a figuratively full heart”.

McDonald suffered a cardiac event at the Calgary International Airport on February 4th after arriving home from the 2024 NHL All-Star game in Toronto.

He also wrote he's “humbled by the humanity pouring out of every talented surgeon, wonderful nurse, skilled doctor, motivational physio, eager nursing student and everyone in between”.

McDonald says he’s grateful to everyone who reached out during his hospital stay.