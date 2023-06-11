Laptop stolen in drive-thru break-in

Suspects gained entry to a restaurant in Chatham overnight Saturday by damaging the drive-thru window, Chatham-Kent police say.

Police say the suspects got inside the St. Clair Street restaurant and allegedly stole a laptop.

Anyone with information is asking to contact Const. Destinee Dagenais at destineed@chatham-kent.ca Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).