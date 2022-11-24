'Large amount of cash' found at North Vancouver farm, police looking for rightful owner

Mounties in North Vancouver are hoping to return a "large amount of cash" found at a farm a couple of months ago to the rightful owner.

In a news release, North Vancouver RCMP said the money was discovered at Maplewood Farm in September and was turned into police recently after park employees were unable to find the owner.

According to Mounties, the cash contains both Canadian and foreign currency.

"The owner will need to tell us the amount of money that was lost, the denominations, the currencies, and a reasonable explanation of the date, and where precisely in the park they would have lost it," said Const. Mansoor Sahak in the release.

"And no, telling us the bills are rectangular, or that they could be in denominations of either $5, $10, $20, $50 or $100 won't cut it."

Mounties are warning people not to contact them with a guess in hopes of getting the cash.

"Last time we did this with valuables that were turned in to us, quite a few people contacted us claiming the valuables were theirs when they actually weren't," Sahak added.

"Please don't call in and guess. That would be unkind. It could also be fraud, which is a crime."

The rightful owner of the money is asked to contact police at 604-985-1311 and quote file no. 2022-28932.