Large amount of drugs found during Kilworth, Ont. traffic stop: OPP

OPP said they found a large amount of drugs during an early morning traffic stop west of London, Ont. Thursday, and according to police, two of the accused are teenagers from London.

According to Middlesex OPP, an officer pulled over a driver for speeding on Glendon Drive in Kilworth around 2 a.m.

A search of the vehicle located fentanyl and cocaine.

Three men are now facing various charges for their alleged involvement.

An 18-year-old London man has been charged with the following offences:

Poss of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine

Poss of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - fentanyl

Poss of a schedule I substance - opioid (other than heroin)

Speeding 1 - 49 Km/h over posted limit

Class G1 licence holder - unaccompanied by qualified driver

Class G1 licence holder - carry front-seat passenger

Class G1 licence holder - drive at unlawful hour

Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis in open baggage

A 28-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, also of London, have also been charged with the following offences:

Poss of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine

Poss of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking- fentanyl

Poss of a schedule I substance - opioid (other than heroin)

In addition, the 19-year-old suspect was also charged with failure to comply with a probation order.

All three of the accused were held for bail.