Large black bear needs a little help after dumpster diving in northern Ontario
A large black bear got in over its head after deciding to go dumpster diving in northern Ontario recently.
Orest Witiw told CTV News the large bear hopped into a large garbage bin between Grand Gardens and the Chippewa Trading Post on Great Northern Road in Sault Ste. Marie.
"I would think he was stuck there most of the night, he was pretty tired," Witiw said.
Witiw captured the unusual scene on video and is heard encouraging the bear's attempt to get out of the dumpster.
"Hey, you can do it," Witiw said in the video.
The bear is seen lifting its head slightly in response while hanging its paws out the top of the dumpster.
"The bins are a good source of leftover cooking from the restaurant there," Witiw said.
The waste removal company was able to help the bear get out by gently tipping the dumpster over.
Ryan Desanti also witnessed the activity and captured the moment of the bear's freedom on video which showed the huge bruin race out of the parking lot into a wooded area.
