Large breed dogs at local Humane Society in desperate need of foster homes

The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo Stratford Perth says they have 21 large breed dogs in their care and are making an urgent appeal for foster homes.

Sixteen of the 21 dogs are currently living in shelters, with the remaining five already in foster homes.

Large breeds can grow up wards of 60, 80 or even 120 pounds.

The Humane Society is hoping all 16 of those large dogs can find foster homes, and eventual forever homes too.

Fostering a dog entails bringing it into your home and treating it as it your own until it is adopted.

Experts say being in a foster home versus staying at the shelter, helps to significantly decrease a dogs stress and anxiety levels.

“Each dogs needs are unique and we can go through that with each foster. We try to make sure it’s a match for the dog and foster home as well,” Calla James with Humane Society said.

Fosters are not expected to pay for anything. Training, supplies, food and medical bills are all covered by the Humane Society.

James added that the length of stays with fosters can vary.

“I really depends on the dog, their needs and how long it might take to find them a forever home. A dog may be placed with you while still needing medical follow up appointments, it may be waiting for pay neuter surgery or it could have been cleared by medical and is just waiting to find its forever family and we always hope to find a match as soon as possible but it might take a little time as well.”

Some of the large dogs currently in need of a fostering and available for adoption:

PUFF PASTRY

Described as being as a goofy boy who is sweet as his name suggests.

At 2 years old he is currently living at the Kitchener shelter.

KODA

Described as a big love bug who enjoys long hikes,

He is a 10 month old mixed breed, currently living at the Kitchener shelter.

LOKI

Described as a ball of energy who will make you laugh and giggle.

Staff say his favourite toy is any stuffy that looks like Santa.

He is nearly two and a half years old and is currently living at the Kitchener shelter.

RIVER

Described as an active boy that loves to get pets.

River would do best in a home with older children and without other dogs or cats.

He is just over two years old and is currently living at the Stratford Perth Shelter.

GOLIATH

Described as an active pup who also loves to cuddle.

He is just over nine years old and is currently living at the Stratford Perth Shelter