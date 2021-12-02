Large compressed air tanks stolen from Brant County business

Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after multiple large compressed air tanks were stolen from a business on Friday.

Police say the tanks were stolen from a business on Brant County Road 18.

According to OPP, a suspect driving a dark coloured, dual rear-wheel pickup truck was seen at the front of the business at 5:30 a.m.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Brant County OPP.