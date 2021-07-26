Large construction project on North Perimeter to begin Monday
For those who frequent the North Perimeter Highway, you should prepare for some delays over the next few months.
The province announced on Friday that major construction is set to start on Monday July 26, and will be in place until October.
The project is being done to improve intersections along the stretch of road and will include work on turning lanes, concreate pavement repairs and gravelling existing service roads.
The construction will also remove some intersections and open medians.
This work will begin on the west side of the perimeter and work toward the east until it is done in October.
As part of this project, several intersections will be permanently removed, including:
- Road 64 North;
- Inkster Boulevard;
- Prairie Dog Trail;
- Summit Road;
- Klimpke Road; and
- King Edward Street.
Temporary road closures and reduced speed zones will be set up throughout the project.
-
Verdict at 2019 Westboro bus crash trial expected Sept. 22The verdict at the trial for the Ottawa bus driver charged in the January 2019 crash at the Westboro station will be presented at the end of September.
-
Windsor police issue 70 tickets during weekend traffic blitzA driver speeding more than double to posted limit was charged during a traffic blitz over the weekend.
-
Toronto police seeking witnesses after 71-year-old man killed while crossing the streetPolice are looking for information on a fatal collision that took the life of a man in his 70s in the city's east end Friday night.
-
Fatal rollover in northern Alta. under investigation: MountiesA man was killed in a rollover in northern Alberta Saturday afternoon.
-
Waterloo Region adds 11 COVID-19 cases on MondayHealth officials in Waterloo Region logged 11 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as hospitalizations increased slightly.
-
Old-growth logging activists defend use of second-growth trees to form blockade at Fairy CreekActivists calling for an end to old-growth logging in B.C. are defending their use of second-growth trees that were reportedly felled to form a blockade in the Fairy Creek watershed area of Vancouver Island on Saturday.
-
Sask. vaccination campaign will target unvaccinated residents in AugustThe Government of Saskatchewan will focus on under and unvaccinated individuals as it transitions from mass-vacciantion to outreach in August.
-
Saskatoon Catholic diocese releases information on historical sexual assault, misconduct casesSaskatoon’s Roman Catholic diocese is releasing new details concerning cases involving sexual abuse and misconduct by priests and church staff.
-
Construction underway on new dog park in LaSalleTails will be wagging with a new dog park coming to LaSalle.