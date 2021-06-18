Large, COVID-safe crowd expected for Summer Solstice Festival North

Anyone on Manitoulin Island or in the vicinity of Little Current on Saturday may want to check out the Flat Rock Entertainment Centre for what promises to be an amazing celebration.

The Summer Solstice Festival North is all stated to get underway on June 19 in Anishinabek Territory with host nation Aundeck Omni Kaning welcoming people from across the region.

Staff have worked quickly to ensure it remains a COVID-safe event with a limited capacity of 250 cars being permitted to attend.

"This is an alcohol-free event, we're here to celebrate the Summer Solstice," said Indigenous Tourism Ontario's Kevin Eshkawkogan.

"We're calling it a pop-up event, but it's one that was in the works for quite some time. It's still being adjusted because of the global pandemic but it's a celebration of Indigenous culture."

It's been going on for a few days, but the big event is slated to be the drive-in event Saturday.

COVID-safe event

"Behind me we're going to have vehicles lined up, in a COVID safe manner," said Eshkawkogan. "There's a giant screen up there, so we're going to be streaming some Indigenous artists from across the country, Indigenous artists from all parts of Canada and they're going to be showcased.

"And to wrap up the show, we're going to have the first of its kind: a very large, Indigenous-themed drone show."

The show will tell the story of Indigenous Ontario, lighting up the sky with more than 200 drones.

There will also be singing and dancing. World renowned hoop dancer Nimkii from Wikwemikoong will perform. Pre-ordered food is also available for purchase from Hiawatha Osawamick catering.

"This is 100 per cent a COVID-safe event," Eshkawkogan stressed.

"We've incorporated our host community -- the Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation. They've been involved with the planning, we've had the health district involved with the planning, we've talked to the province -- everything we're doing is extremely safe for everyone."

"We're very pleased that Indigenous Tourism Ontario has chosen Little Current and Manitoulin for the world premiere of their drone show and this inaugural northern Ontario event," said Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands Mayor Al McNevin. "Celebrating alongside our friends is long overdue."

Tickets are still available. For more information head to their website here.