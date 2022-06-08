Large crowd as Canadian Mining Expo returns to in-person event in Timmins

The Canadian Mining Expo in Timmins has a little bit of something for anyone who wants to learn about mining.

Organizers said 4,000 delegates pre-registered for the event and they expect that number to nearly double by the end of Day 2 on Thursday.

They are excited by the turnout because they said this is the place to be to see new technology in the mining industry.

“So there’s always something new, there’s always something that’s going to make that operation run smoother, safer and more productive," said Gennings Dredhart, president of Canadian Trade-Ex.

Chad Tolonen, owner of Timmins Mechanical Solutions, said this is his first time bringing an exhibit to the expo.

“I think we’ve already sold a few machines, we’ve got some new stuff here," Tolonen said.

"We got the skids here and the Sharp and some other new stuff that we’re getting into and lots of interest."

Companies from out of town also made the trek to Timmins, including an environmental contracting business from Cambridge.

“A lot of people -- a lot of people we know, a lot of people we don’t know," said Donny Sousa, general superintendent, Eastern Canada for Milestone Environmental Contracting Inc.

"So a lot of contacts being made … a lot of engagement here."

When Timmins MPP-Elect George Pirie spoke from the grand opening stage, he reminded delegates to be sure to remember to engage with Indigenous people when doing business.

“Nothing is going to happen anywhere without the Indigenous communities so we have exceptional, exceptional relationships with the Indigenous peoples," said Pirie.

A representative with a First Nations company called Raw Group said a lot of corporations and government entities suggest there are meaningful opportunities with First Nations communities.

“Whether or not it happens or comes to fruition is another thing entirely, so I think it’s important we keep an eye on it from root to fruit," said John Messenger, business development manager for Raw Group.

Other features of the expo include a First Nations Partners Pavilion, equipment demonstrations and a gala dinner with mining executives, which is a fundraiser to support students in the mining field.

The expo wraps up on Tuesday.