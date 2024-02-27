Large crowd gathers to protest proposed city budget
It was a full house at city hall Tuesday as members of the public took part in their final opportunity to weigh in on the city budget.
However, their voices were heard even before the meeting began.
Over 70 people took part in a peaceful demonstration on the steps of city hall, protesting the proposed police budget, which calls for a 28 per cent increase over last year.
Once the meeting began, the public gallery quickly filled, with committee rooms being used to accommodate overflow.
Many voiced their views on the police budget, with the London Police Service (LPS) asking for more than $168 million in 2024.
“I’m glad the city is taking a serious look at improving police response times, and more officers will do that, and small businesses are actually counting on that,” said resident Peter Watson.
“All the research on the topic, which clearly shows that past a certain point, there’s essentially no correlation between police funding increases and crime reduction,” said resident Adrian Zylawi.
The final council budget session is scheduled for Thursday.
Once council finalizes the budget, Mayor Josh Morgan has ten days to decide whether to approve it.
-
Wednesday will start off cold but end up over 20 degrees warmer than TuesdayWednesday will be over 20 degrees warmer than Tuesday! The temperature will start to increase while we sleep. It will still be cold to start, with a wind chill of -20.
-
Barrie councillors leaning on city-owned properties to address housing shortfallThe City of Barrie is diving into its portfolio of properties as a way to address a current shortfall of housing.
-
Pending short-term rental regulations already impacting B.C. touristsNicola Lloyd has been forced to adjust her B.C. travel plans after being told her Airbnb reservation needed to be cancelled.
-
N.S. man honours local and international Black public figures with limited edition clothingNorth Preston’s Trevor Silver released The Trev Black History Volume Four earlier this month.
-
Peel police officer seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in BramptonA Peel Regional Police officer has been seriously injured after they were struck by the driver of a vehicle in Brampton Tuesday night.
-
Storm expected to hit Alberta Rockies to close part of Icefields ParkwayA winter storm expected to drop almost half a metre of snow in the Alberta Rockies is leading Parks Canada to close a portion of a major highway.
-
Vancouver homeless population could soar by 50 percent by 2030: reportThe number of people living rough on Vancouver streets could spike to 4,700 people by 2030 according to a new study by advocates with the Carnegie Housing Project.
-
'Frigid wind chills' expected Wednesday eveningCTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is warning residents that extreme weather is moving through the region.
-