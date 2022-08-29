'Large diesel spill,' vehicle fire prompts partial highway closure for several hours: RCMP

A section of a Surrey highway was closed overnight and into Monday morning after a fire and diesel spill.

Mounties said they were called to Highway 17 near Old Yale Road just before 10 p.m. Sunday. The driver of a semi truck was heading west on the highway when they smelled smoke.

The driver pulled over and "the vehicle ignited into flames," police said.

The vehicle had major damage from the fire, including to its fuel tank. As a result, police said, there was a "large diesel spill" requiring an environmental cleanup that led to the highway's westbound lanes being closed.

Police didn't indicate when the lanes would reopen, but said they'd be closed "for several hours." As of 6:30 a.m., the lanes appeared to remain closed, according to DriveBC.