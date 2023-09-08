Large feather sculpture stolen from University of Guelph campus
The search is on for a large feather sculpture that disappeared from the University of Guelph campus.
The bronze crow’s feather stands 2.4 metres (or 8 feet) high.
The sculpture was commissioned by the Art Gallery of Guelph in 1997 from Canadian artist John Greer, and was on display at the Donald Forster Sculpture Park off of Gordon Street.
The university said campus security was working with Guelph Police on the investigation.
No details were released about the time of the theft.
“To have a work by a renowned Canadian artist forcibly removed and taken is extremely disheartening for the gallery as well as our partners – the university, city, and Upper Grand District School Board,” said Shauna McCabe, the executive director of the Art Gallery of Guelph, in a media release. “An artwork like this becomes not only part of the national cultural landscape but part of the everyday lives of community members.”
Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact Guelph Police Const. John Hunt at 519-824-1212, ext. 7359 or jhunt@guelphpolice.ca, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or campus police at 519-824-4120, ext. 52245.
