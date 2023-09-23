Large fight turns into robbery in Waterloo

Police are investigating after two males were allegedly assaulted by 10 people, while one victim had their personal property taken.

Officials say it happened Friday night around 11:30 p.m. near Hickory Street West and Albert Street.

According to police, a verbal altercation began when the two males approached 10 people blocking the sidewalk.

It became physical and the two victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on any potential charges.

The investigation is ongoing.