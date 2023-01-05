Large fire at Barrhaven homes under construction

A major fire at a new subdivision in south Barrhaven affected several homes that were under construction, fire officials said Thursday.

A home under construction caught fire just before 9 a.m. and the blaze spread to another home, Ottawa Fire Services said. They initially said the fire was on Surface Lane, but later found they were on Epoch Street off Elevation Road.

Crews found that a row of three wood-framed townhomes that were under construction had caught fire, and declared a second alarm.

"Responding crews had to deal with extremely icy conditions on the residential roads in the development which also caused a hazard for firefighters while walking around on scene," Ottawa Fire said in a news release.

The [fire] on Surface Lane at the Caivan Ridge Site was declared under control at 10:11am. An @OttFire investigator just arrived on scene. Approximately 5 units affected by the [fire] & approximately 15 have been saves by the quick response & fast attack by Fire Crews. #OttNews pic.twitter.com/0IOsWW5qeO

Viewer video from the scene shows smoke and flames billowing from the home.

Houses on fire in Quinn’s Pointe, Barrhaven @CTVNews @ctvottawa @OttawaCitizen pic.twitter.com/ge9hnKRxB0

Video from Ottawa Fire Services showed two propane tanks at the scene being cooled by firefighters due to their relief valves letting go.

The fire was under control by just after 10:10 a.m. on Thursday. Fire officials said about five homes were affected by the fire and 15 more homes were saved by the quick emergency response.

No one was injured. The cause is under investigation.

hazard on scene where two large propane tanks are being cooled by Firefighters due to their relief valves letting go. #OttNews https://t.co/ESOnFBQdpy pic.twitter.com/ggWENJfXuc

The new development is just east of Highway 416, south of Cambrian Road.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...