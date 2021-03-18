A large fire that broke out at a low-rise Oshawa apartment building overnight has left some of its residents homeless, local fire crews say.

At about 1 a.m. Thursday, Oshawa Fire Services says they were called to a three storey apartment building at 922 Glen Street, north of Wentworth Street West, for a working fire in the building.

The fire started in a unit on the second floor and required a sustained effort by fire crews.

By about 3 a.m. the fire was knocked down.

Oshawa’s fire chief says two people were taken to hospital, one for smoke inhalation and another for a separate medical issue.

As a result of the damage caused by the blaze, some of the building’s residents were offered shelter at the Oshawa South Community Center, approximately two kilometres south on Cedar Street.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.