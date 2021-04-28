Large fire at Vancouver homeless encampment quickly extinguished by emergency crews

A large fire at a tent city in Vancouver was quickly extinguished by crews Tuesday evening.

In a video posted to social media, thick black smoke was seen coming from one of the tents at Strathcona Park at about 6 p.m.

Crews arrived quickly to extinguish the flames and nobody was hurt.

Fire crews say the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

In late March and early April, three separate fires were recorded at the encampment in a two-week period. At the time, one resident said people living in the park were desperate to keep warm.

"People are freezing, so they're going to do what they have to do. Unfortunately, that causes people to put barbecues in tents. Just things that are not very good," Kris Janelle said.

On April 9, people camping and living in a Vancouver park were told they have until the end of the month to pack up their tents.

Vancouver's park board general manager issued the order, restricting tents and other temporary structures from being in Strathcona Park after April 30.