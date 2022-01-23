Large fire breaks out at mushroom farm north of Calgary

A fire broke out at a mushroom farm north of Calgary Sunday afternoon, but police say everyone is safe.

Officials say the incident took place at Highline Mushrooms' facility in Crossfield, Alta.

The fire appears to be contained to one building, RCMP told CTV News, and everyone at the business is safe and accounted for.

There are no details on the cause of the fire.

Crossfield is located approximately 50 kilometres north of Calgary.

This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available…