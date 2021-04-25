Large fire breaks out near Brokenhead First Nation

A large fire appears to have broken out near the Brokenhead First Nation Saturday evening.

Several social media posts show large flames engulfing parts of the field. Smoke and yellow and orange flames can be seen breaking through the darkness.

(Source: South Basin Photoworks/Facebook)

Deepak Joshi, the CAO of the RM of St. Clements, said the St. Clements fire department helped the Scanterbury fire department deal with the fire.

"The fire is now under control and headed towards a body of water," Joshi told CTV News.

A fire that broke out near Brokenhead First Nation Saturday evening. (Source: Erin Denise/Facebook)

Joshi said crews are just letting the fire burn out and no properties are in danger or have been damaged.

"The fire did get close to some properties but they did back-burning to protect those properties."

Joshi added crews do not have an idea yet of how the fire started.

CTV News has reached out to Manitoba RCMP and Brokenhead First Nation office.

(Source: South Basin Photoworks/Facebook)