Large fire destroys multiple businesses, apartments in Grand-Bouctouche, N.B.

A large fire has destroyed a building that housed several businesses and apartment units in New Brunswick’s Kent County.

Fire crews were called to Irving Boulevard in Grand-Bouctouche, N.B. around 10:20 p.m. Monday.

The building reportedly housed three businesses - a Dixie Lee restaurant, a flower shop and a boutique - as well as five apartment units.

"The other buildings beside it were not affected at all. The old post office is right there - not affected at all and the restaurant La Sagouine, not affected that we know anyway. So with the loss that we had, it’s a good thing that we didn’t loose more," said Aldéo Saulnier, mayor of Grand-Bouctouche.

Saulnier said there were nine tenants who were displaced.

“If there’s anything we can do to help them, we want to make sure as the mayor, as the town, that these people are going to be somewhere sleeping in a good place tonight.”

Bouctouche Fire Chief Maurice Belliveau says the building was fully engulfed in flames when the department arrived at the scene.

Belliveau says his department also got assistance from other fire crews.

"I had to call in Saint Antoine Fire Department for mutual aids and also the city of Moncton with the ladder truck came out and gave us a hand because a big building like this and a metal roof, we couldn’t reach the fire, so we needed a couple of hands,”said Belliveau.

No injuries were reported.

According to Belliveau, it took crews more than 10 hours to fully extinguish the fire and the building is a total loss.

Belliveau says the fire marshal office will do an investigation, but he doesn’t believe the fire to be suspicious.

With files from CTV's Amanda Debison and Alana Pickrell.

