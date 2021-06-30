Large fire east of Lethbridge contained

A large fire burning at Green Prairie International Hay Facility was contained by firefighters Wednesday night.

Fire crews responded to 911 calls that started around 8 p.m., reporting a large blaze burning at the facility along Highway 3 between Lethbridge and Coaldale, which caused large quantities of smoke to be seen throughout the city.

There were no evacuations and no roadblocks. There was no information available about injuries.

There's no word on what caused the fire.