Large gathering leads to injuries and multiple arrests in Waterloo
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Tyler Kelaher
Multiple arrests were made after an unsanctioned gathering at a Waterloo residence on Friday.
Police say they broke up a party of about 500 people around 11:35 p.m. in the area of Fir Street and Spruce Street.
Several arrests were made following a physical fight between multiple individuals. Police confirmed there was also an altercation between two people that involved a knife and non-life threatening injuries.
Paramedics and fire crews also assisted with several injuries.
Another arrest was made for dangerous driving offences.
Police say property damage was reported and a large amount of garbage and debris was left on the streets.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Oct. 3, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Sunday, Oct. 3.
-
Two people clinging to life after Mulmur crashTwo people have been airlifted to Toronto trauma centres following a crash in Mulmur Township.
-
The Pas RCMP locate missing manRCMP in The Pas are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.
-
Henry, Bane score touchdowns for Stampeders in 23-17 win over RoughridersMalik Henry and Shawn Bane scored the first touchdowns of their CFL careers for the Calgary Stampeders in a 23-17 win over the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday.
-
Volunteers prepare veteran grave markers for Remembrance DayVolunteers came together on Saturday to tidy up a local cemetery with veteran grave markers ahead of Remembrance Day.
-
Witnesses say an individual fell from a high rise in London, Ont. SaturdayThe area of Lyle Street and King Street in London was blocked off for several hours earlier today for an emergency situation on Saturday morning
-
Mounties search for southern Alberta armed robbery suspectThe search for a male suspect that robbed a business in southern Alberta on Saturday morning continues.
-
Marine heat waves could wipe out fish stocks, UBC study findsA new study from the University of British Columbia says extreme temperatures caused by climate change will eliminate hundreds of thousands of tonnes from the world's fishery catch in addition to decreasing fish stocks.
-
Abbotsford police search for missing 40-year-old womanPolice in Abbotsford are asking for leads on the whereabouts of Alisa Baker, a 40-year-old who hasn’t been seen since the evening of Sept. 22.