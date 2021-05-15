'Large' grass fire closes highway near Cold Lake: RCMP

Drivers are being diverted off of parts of Highway 28 as a “large” grass fire burns in the area, according to Cold Lake RCMP.

In a news release, RCMP said the fire was burning “near the area of the Petro Canada Gas Station on Hwy 28.”

Traffic was being diverted south of Cold Lake as of 6:30 p.m. Saturday, according to RCMP. They added that there was no traffic flowing on Highway 28 between Mission Road and Highway 55 heading east.

RCMP did not specify how large the fire was, or if it was under control. They said an update would be provided “once conditions change.”

Cold Lake is just over three hours northeast of Edmonton.