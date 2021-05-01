Large grass fire in Hermitage Park put out by firefighters

Firefighters responded to a large grass fire in Hermitage Park Friday evening.

Officials say multiple calls came in after 11:05 p.m. Friday reporting a large fire within the northeast Edmonton river valley park.

Callers reported to Edmonton fire that they had heard fireworks before the fire began.

Five units responded and brought the fire under control after 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told CTV News Edmonton the cause of the fire is still under investigation and that it is too early to tell if the fireworks reported to officials sparked the fire.