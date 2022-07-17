Large grass fire in Waterloo prompts safety warning

Fire officials are issuing a warning to residents after flames took over a lawn at a property in Waterloo.

Emergency crews were called to the grass fire around 3 p.m. Saturday, July 16 and were on scene for about an hour and a half.

Officials say the homeowner of the Wideman Road property tried to extinguish the fire with their garden hose.

While the fire did not reach the house, Waterloo Fire says the incident serves as a reminder that the dry conditions across the region can allow flames to spread quickly.

"When things get this dry, there's always a concern of people being careless," said platoon chief Ken Lumgair. "Whether they're disposing of their smoking articles, matches, or cigarette butts, which can cause an issue. Often people will flick a butt onto dry grass and that grass doesn't take long until it gets going."

Smokers are encouraged to ensure cigarette butts are squished out on the pavement, while homeowners are being reminded to never put hot landscaping tools on dry grass.

"A deck fire can certainly turn into a fire inside someone's home," said Lumgair. "When a deck gets going really good and breaks in the sliding door, suddenly you have fire inside your home as well as outside."

The lawn fire comes as several open fire bans have been put into effect across the area.