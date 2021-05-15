'Large' grass fire near Cold Lake under control, traffic on Highway 28 reopened

Drivers were diverted off parts of Highway 28 Saturday evening as a grass fire burned in the area.

Cold Lake RCMP said traffic started being diverted around 6:30 p.m. Saturday as a fire was burning “near the area of the Petro Canada Gas Station on Highway 28.”

In an update at 1 a.m. Sunday, Mounties said traffic was allowed to proceed along the highway.

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, the fire was “mostly out” and firefighters were turning their attention to putting out any remaining hot spots, officials told CTV News Edmonton.

No structures were reported as damaged and there were no injuries.

There were no details given as to how large the fire was.

Investigators are still searching for a cause for the “large” grass fire.