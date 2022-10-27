Large grizzly relocated after killing 3 miniature horses near B.C.-Alberta border
Conservation officers have relocated a large grizzly bear after the animal attacked and killed three miniature horses on a farm near the B.C.-Alberta border.
Authorities tranquilized and captured the grizzly over the weekend and relocated it to an undisclosed area outside of Invermere, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said in a Facebook post.
"Every wildlife conflict situation is assessed individually (taking) into account several factors, such as the risk to public safety and the animal’s ability to survive in the wild," the post said.
"There were no reports of aggressive behaviour towards people or additional conflict history associated with this bear, a healthy male, and the decision was made to relocate the animal."
Conservation officers believe the grizzly followed a creek drainage out of the Rocky Mountains in search of food, noting that berry crops were depleted in part because of this year's drought conditions.
The bear was given a GPS tracking collar so its movements can be monitored by provincial wildlife biologists. The BCCOS said fitting grizzlies with GPS collars is "standard" in the province's Kootenay region.
-
Organizations collect coats, other winter apparel for those who need themMaureen Brazeau graciously accepted two more coat donations at Rebuilt Resources in North Bay for this year's Operation Winter Warmth project.
-
'She was so loved': Family of slain B.C. RCMP constable shares statementSlain B.C. RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang is being remembered by her grieving family as someone who was joyful, thoughtful and community-minded.
-
Toronto police release image of suspect wanted in robbery, assault on TTCA man is being sought by police after another man was robbed and assaulted on the TTC earlier this week.
-
Toronto police charge man in telephone scam targeting seniorsA man from Quebec has been charged in connection with a telephone scam targeting seniors.
-
'We're all struggling,’ Cochrane Food Bank says about new Food Banks Canada reportFood Banks Canada has released its annual Hunger Count Report and the statistics are grim. Nearly 1.5 million Canadians visited a food bank in March 2022, a 35-per-cent increase from 2019.
-
B.C. officials watching U.S. rating system for atmospheric rivers after federal delayBritish Columbia’s deputy premier appears to be quietly using an American system for rating the severity of atmospheric rivers in the absence of a much-anticipated Canadian system.
-
Woman living in SUV for weeks amid B.C.'s backlog for resolving tenancy disputesA woman from Surrey, B.C., has been homeless for weeks amid a growing backlog in the system designed to resolve tenant-landlord disputes.
-
Market Square ponders future as New Brunswick Museum leaves uptown Saint JohnThe New Brunswick Museum’s departure from Market Square in uptown Saint John presents a chance for a “refresh,” according to the building’s proprietor.
-
Pictou County residents still cleaning up a month after FionaA month after post-tropical storm Fiona passed through Toney River, N.S., Margaret and Raymond Murray still feel stuck in time.