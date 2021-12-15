Large holiday parties not recommended in B.C. with COVID-19 cases poised to rise

Health officials are recommending against large holiday parties in B.C. with COVID-19 cases poised to rise because of the quick-moving Omicron variant.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says British Columbia is in a different place than it was last Christmas, because of high vaccination rates, rolling booster shots and a vaccine card program.

Instead of announcing new public health orders, she encouraged people to keep holiday gatherings to close friends and family, rather than parties with strangers of unknown vaccination status.

She says other measures like mask mandates, ventilation and physical distancing remain important.