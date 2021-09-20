'Large' increase in syphilis cases in Brant County, says health unit

The Brant County Health Unit says it’s seeing a ‘large’ increase in syphilis cases.

According to a news release sent out Monday, there have been 15 cases of the sexually transmitted infection (STI) reported this year.

That’s more than twice last year’s total of six cases.

The health unit says “at this current pace, Brant is likely to see over 25 cases by the end of the year.”

They go on to say that other jurisdictions across Canada are also seeing an increase in syphilis cases in both men and women.

Syphilis is an infectious disease that can be transmitted through sexual contact, as well as from a mother to her child through pregnancy or birth.

Symptoms can include genital sores, rashes and headaches. In some instances there could be no signs at all or ailments could be confused with other conditions.

Syphilis can be treated with penicillin or other antibiotics, but if left untreated, can cause damage to internal organs including the heart, brain and nervous system.

The Brant County Health Unit is reminding the public that regular screening can help stop the spread of STIs.