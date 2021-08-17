Large mudslide leads to closure on Highway 1 near Lytton, B.C.

A mudslide near Lytton, B.C., shut down a highway in both directions late Monday night.

Drive BC said the slide is along Highway 1 between Lytton and Spences Bridge. Authorities initially closed the road between Hope and Cache Creek, but later that closure was reduced to the stretch between Hope and Lytton.

Highway cameras from the stretch of highway appear to have been affected by the slide and were offline for several hours. However, the impact of the closure can be seen on a deserted part of the road near Lytton.

Crews are expected to be on scene Tuesday morning assessing the situation and an estimated time of reopening is unavailable. The next update, however, won't be until Wednesday morning so the road is expected to remain closed until then.

The only detour, Drive BC said, is via Highway 3.

This comes as a section of Highway 5 remains closed due to a large wildfire. The Coquihalla was shut down between Hope and Merritt on Sunday.

Drive BC said there is limited visibility because of the smoke and video posted to social media showed the fire close to the road. The detour for that route is also along Highway 3.