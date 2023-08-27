Large outages restored, Enwin focusing on individual home outages

Three days after thunderstorms impacted the region, Enwin has resolved all large-scale power outages, with the focus now being on outages at individual homes.

According to Enwin Utilities Ltd., teams have been working consistently “24 hours a day” since powerful storms tore through the region on Aug. 24.

At its peak, approximately 20,000 customers were affected by large-scale power outages. Ewin said the majority of these outages were restored on Aug. 25, with large area outages being cleared by Saturday morning.

On Sunday, Enwin teams shifted their focus to individual home outages and reports of downed wires. In total, approximately 300 repairs were required by Enwin.

“We are happy to report that the majority of these repairs have been completed,” the company said in a release.

Residents who are still without power are advised to contact Enwin’s customer service line at 519-255-2727.

“ENWIN would like to thank our customers for their cooperation as their assistance contributed significantly to the success of our teams,” the release reads.

Violent storms struck the region on Aug. 23 and 24, causing an EF0 tornado in Windsor, flooding in Harrow, an EF0 downburst in Chatham, and power outages and downed trees across the region.