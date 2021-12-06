Large part of Peel Region left without waste collection as contractors strike
A labour dispute in Peel Region means that some residents in the area will be left without proper garbage collection until further notice.
A news release issued Monday morning said that employees of Emterra Environmental, one of Peel’s waste collection contractors, hit the picket line on Monday.
The job action may see collection delays for residents in western Mississauga, Brampton and parts of Caledon during their garbage week.
No bulky items, recycling, or yard waste will be collected during the strike, Peel Region said.
Residents in the affected areas are asked to continue putting their garbage and organics on the curb on their scheduled collection day. Organics will not be collected on recycling week and will only be collected on garbage week due to the job action.
The region is asking those in areas affected by the strike to hold on to their recyclables and yard waste until further notice.
One employee told CP24 early Monday morning that workers are looking for higher wages and improved benefits.
For a map of areas affected by the strike, click here.
-
Pharmacies already booking COVID-19 boosters for people 50 and olderA number of pharmacies are already booking COVID-19 booster shots for those 50 years old and over. Some people have bookings as early as next week.
-
Public Health Sudbury & Districts reports two more deaths, 137 new COVID-19 casesTwo more people have died in Greater Sudbury from COVID-related complications, Public Health Sudbury & Districts reported Monday. That brings the area's death toll to 42.
-
Windsor curlers sweep in with warm donations for Street HelpMembers of the Windsor Curling Club Seniors Association delivered six truckloads of new and used clothing to Street Help on Monday.
-
Drake drops out of Grammy Awards race after receiving two nominationsThe organization behind the Grammys says Drake is taking himself out of contention for the celebrated music awards.
-
Weapons complaint at south Edmonton school under investigationA south Edmonton school was placed on alert Monday afternoon after a weapons complaint.
-
'Safe to say it's been dead for a long time': Hawk found by B.C. kids was taxidermy, not in need of rescueVolunteers at a wildlife rehabilitation centre in Delta, B.C., are used to receiving calls about a variety of species, but nothing quite like this.
-
B.C. renames provincial marine park near NanaimoThe British Columbia government has officially renamed a provincial marine park near Nanaimo in recognition of its significance to local Indigenous culture.
-
Caledonia's new plan for holiday lights after Grinch damages park displayCaledonia has switched on its holiday lights, more than week after a Grinch tried to ruin the community's Christmas spirit.
-
Catalent continues to evolve from paintball maker to pharmaceutical giantCatalent Strathroy at one time created paintballs, but over time has transitioned that technology into the pharmaceutical industry, and now create gel capsules used by many of the leading companies in home medicines.