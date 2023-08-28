Large piece of debris crashes through windshield of car on Toronto highway
A driver was uninjured after flying debris crashed through their windshield while on a major highway in Toronto.
According to Ontario Provincial Police, the incident took place in the southbound lanes of Highway 400, near Finch Avenue.
Officials say that debris from a commercial motor vehicle struck the passenger vehicle’s windshield, hitting the steering wheel before landing on the passenger seat.
Few details are available but photos posted to social media show what appears to be a large metal mechanical fragment. The debris takes up the majority of the seat.
#hwy400 SB at Finch Ave in #Toronto. Debris from a commercial motor vehicle struck this passenger vehicle’s windshield. The debris hit the steering wheel and landed on the passenger seat. Fortunately, there were no injuries to the driver. #TorontoOPP investigating. ^yb pic.twitter.com/rnlzzpa8VK— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) August 28, 2023
“Fortunately, there were no injuries to the driver,” OPP said.
OPP say they are still investigating the incident.
