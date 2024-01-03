Smash and grab robbery at Stratford jewelry store

Police are looking for four males who robbed a Stratford jewelry store on Wednesday night.

Multiple cruisers could be seen outside the Stratford Mall around 6:30 p.m.

Police say four males dressed in black smashed the counters inside Paris Jewellers and stole an unknown amount of jewelry.

The suspects were last seen travelling eastbound on Ontario Street, leaving Stratford, in a black Chrysler 300.

Anyone who witnessed the robbery or has information on the suspects is asked to call Stratford police.