Search warrant results in large police presence in Dartmouth's Highfield Park Tuesday morning

A large police presence was seen in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday morning as police conducted a search warrant at a residence in connection with an ongoing investigation.

Investigators with the Guns and Gangs Unit of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division and members of the HRP Emergency Response Team conducted the search at a residence on Joseph Young Street in Highfield Park.

Cst. John MacLeod with the Halifax Regional Police says officers have since cleared the scene and that there is no threat to public safety.

No other details about the incident were provided.

MacLeod says the investigation is ongoing.