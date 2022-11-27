Large police presence in Kitchener neighbourhood, 66-year-old charged with assault
CTV News Kitchener Multimedia Journalist
Chris Thomson
A 66-year-old man has been charged with assault following a large police presence in a Kitchener neighbourhood.
In a Sunday news release, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) reported officers were called to a disturbance in the area of Centreville Street and Morgan Avenue around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.
Several police cruisers could be seen around a townhouse complex throughout the night. WRPS were asking the public to avoid the area.
Police say a male assaulted another male who he knew, but there were no injuries.
The 66-year-old from Kitchener has been charged with assault and mischief under $5,000.
-
Cambridge business takes literal approach to Cyber MondayA business in Cambridge has decided to take Cyber Monday literally, which includes closing its doors to the public so the team can focus their energy on online sales.
-
Transport minister acknowledges 'unacceptable' summer travel issues, says plan is to strengthen passenger bill of rightsCanada's transport minister says the federal government and the country's aviation sector are working on strengthening the passenger bill of rights following a summer plagued by delayed and cancelled flights.
-
West Shore RCMP responds to porch pirates as holiday shopping ramps upMounties on Vancouver Island are warning the public about an increase in thefts from front porches and apartment lobbies as packages begin to arrive ahead of the holiday season.
-
Opening days delayed for Canada's largest and most lucrative lobster fisheriesThe opening days for two of Canada's largest and most profitable lobster fisheries have been delayed because of bad weather.
-
Saskatoon police arrest 35-year-old man after standoff on Barr PlaceSaskatoon police arrested a 35-year-old man following a standoff at a residence on Barr Place on Saturday.
-
High school students create murals to be displayed in BradfordBradford and District High School students are making a lasting impression on their town with oil painting and brushes.
-
-
Bus driver caught speeding and not wearing legally needed glasses near ReginaPolice near Regina caught a bus driver travelling well over the posted speed limit and not wearing their required glasses.
-
How you can help on Giving Tuesday in Windsor-EssexMillions of people around the world, including in Windsor-Essex, use the day after Cyber Monday to support their favourite charities for Giving Tuesday.