Large police presence in northeast London, Ont.

A large police presence was seen in a northeast London neighbourhood late Thursday afternoon.

Police gathered in the area of Pennyroyal Street and Blackwell Boulevard, with a focus on a Pennyroyal Street home.

Witnesses said a man was allegedly being evicted, but refused to leave. Witnesses added at one point, other people were inside the home, but did leave.

Police negotiators were also heard by witnesses trying to talk to the man.

Then, witnesses said police used a battering ram to dislodge the front door shortly after 6 p.m.

A short time later, the man was removed without further incident.