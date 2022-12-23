Large portion of Highway 401 closed due to multiple collisions: OPP

Winter travel woes are getting worse as the region continues getting battered by a winter storm ahead of the holiday weekend, with OPP making the call to close a large portion of Highway 401 between London and Chatham-Kent due to multiple crashes.

According to a press release from Elgin County OPP, the eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 401 from Tilbury, Ont. to Colonel Talbot Road, south of London, Ont. is closed following “numerous collisions.”

Police said one individual has been transported to hospital with serious injuries, and of the other individuals involved, only minor injuries have been reported.

It is unknown the full extent of the number of vehicles involved in collisions on the section of highway.

OPP add that the highway will remain closed for an “undetermined amount of time” but that updates will be provided as they become available.

“The OPP is urging members of the public to avoid travelling on the roadways unless necessary,” the release reads.

Other regional Highway 401 closures

OPP are reporting meanwhile that Highway 401 in both directions is closed at Iona Road and Currie Road in Dutton-Dunwich.

Emergency crews are on scene at Highway 401 westbound for a multiple tractor trailer and vehicle collision.

As of early Saturday morning, the OPP Highway Safety Division said in a tweet that more than 500 collisions had been reported due to the storm, but there have been no reports of any fatalities.

"Please reconsider travel plans until the weather improves and the roads are reopened," OPP said on Twitter.

STAY HOME, MULTIPLE HIGHWAY CLOSURES ACROSS THE PROVINCE DUE TO EXTREME WINTER WEATHER #Onstorm https://t.co/0261arFoMj